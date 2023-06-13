Marilu Henner and Treat Williams "never lost touch" with each other.

The 71-year-old actress starred alongside Williams in her first Broadway show, 'Over Here', and she always remained very fond of her co-star, who died in a motorcycle accident on Monday (12.06.23), aged 71.

Marilu - who also starred alongside Williams in 'Grease' on Broadway - told PEOPLE: "We never lost touch.

"We supported each other and we always checked in. He was an extraordinary person. He was so talented."

Marilu has also admitted to being heartbroken by the news.

She said: "He had great energy and he loved being an actor and he loved his family most of all. And loved his life. This is so painful to all of us who loved him."

The actress recalled how Williams helped her during her early days in New York.

She shared: "He let me stay at his place in New York when we were starting out. We had done Broadway and the show got cancelled before I had another job, and he let me stay in his apartment when he was off doing another gig."

Williams' death was announced by his family.

They said in a statement: "It is with great sadness that we report that our beloved Treat Williams has passed away tonight in Dorset, Vt. after a fatal motorcycle accident.

"As you can imagine, we are shocked and greatly bereaved at this time.

"Treat was full of love for his family, for his life and for his craft, and was truly at the top of his game in all of it.

"It is all so shocking right now, but please know that Treat was dearly and deeply loved and respected by his family and everyone who knew him.

"We are beyond devastated and ask that you respect our privacy as we deal with our grief.

"To all his fans, please know that Treat appreciated all of you and please continue to keep him in your hearts and prayers."