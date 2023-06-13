Mayim Bialik has shared a rare photo of her 17-year-old son Miles.

The ‘Jeopardy’ host, 47, had the boy and her younger son Frederick, 14, with her ex-husband Michael Stone – to whom she was married for 10 years before divorcing in 2013 – and posted an image on her Instagram of Miles lounging on a couch at home with their black and white cat.

Referencing their pets outstretched paws, the ‘Big Bang Theory’ actress captioned the image: “I mean, those toes….”

Miles’ face was hidden by his phone in the snap, which the teen held in one hand as he patted the cat.

Mayim and Michael cited “irreconcilable differences” during their split, but are co-parenting their two children, and the actress spent Thanksgiving with her ex and his girlfriend in 2018.

She said in a blog post for Grok Nation about their family set-up: “We are a family even though we are divorced.

“I want to witness (our children) eating the foods we make them and it feels good to sit at a table with them and their father.”

Even though Mayim does not regularly share content on her kids she posted a photo of one of her sons during a family trip to Disneyland last year.

And opening up about the hardships of motherhood, she said in a Facebook video about finding other mums to be competitive: “Everything was a competition. These were not my people. I left in tears. Moms are so competitive! Why is that?

“Is it because we’re just catty and combative by nature? Is it because we’re bored and we have nothing better to do?

“I think that competition comes about because we are the first generation of women who were raised after the revolutionary turmoil of the women’s movement and we’re the first generation who was constitutionally raised to believe that we can and should do it all.”

Mayim has faced a backlash for breastfeeding her younger son until he was four years old as she waited until he self-weaned.

She told InTouch in 2014: “People laughed and sneered, but it wasn’t wrong.

“Just because you do something your way doesn’t mean you can judge people who don’t. … I don’t think I’m a better mom, and my kids aren’t necessarily better off than yours.”