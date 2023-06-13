Ice Spice has started to self-censor her social media posts since finding fame.

The 23-year-old rapper, born Isis Naija Gaston, has had a whirlwind year after being shot into the spotlight last year thanks to her song ‘Munch (Feelin’ U)’, but says one of the side-effects of her global notoriety is thinking more about what she messages online amid fears she could be cancelled.

She told Teen Vogue: “Sometimes I wake up and I be about to tweet s*** or post... and then I’m like, ‘Nah, I’m bugging. It’s like a million people that’s about to see this. Is it worth it to say this?’

“I don’t be wanting my words to get misconstrued. N***** be quick to cancel you.

“I’m not trying to deal with that right now. Maybe later.”

The singer took her stage name from the Finsta account she made when she was a teen, which was inspired by a childhood nickname.

Ice started making music in 2021 and quickly up 43 million YouTube views, three billion TikTok engagements and nearly 87 million Spotify streams.

She signed a deal with 10K Projects and Capitol Records and put out her debut EP ‘Like..?’ at the start of 2023.

But Ice, who recently collaborated with Nicki Minaj, 40, on their ‘Barbie World’ track from the upcoming soundtrack of the movie based on the dolls franchise and borrows from Aqua’s 1997 hit, said despite her fame she switches between being an introvert and extrovert.

She said: “I can be very outgoing too, depending on who I’m with and what my setting’s like.

“I’ve been that way my whole life. Shy, and then not shy.

“When I’m watching myself back on TV and stuff, I feel like I’m watching as Isis and I’m just watching Ice Spice like everybody else,”

Ice added she is her biggest critic and biggest “supporter all in one”.