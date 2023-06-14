Bella Ramsey was scared people would think they were “just trying to be trendy” when they came out as nonbinary.

‘The Last of Us’ actress, 19, who uses they/them to describe themselves, added that they had “a lot of anxiety around pronouns” as they told how they believe their sexuality is always changing.

They told Vogue’s Pride issue about being nonbinary: “I’ve fought that word for so long.

“I didn’t want people to think I was just trying to be trendy. But it’s a very succinct way to describe to people who I am.”

Bella added: “I had a lot of anxiety around pronouns. When ‘The Last of Us’ first came out, I was like, ‘Everyone just call me “she” because I look like a “she” to you, so it’s fine.’

“But now I’m able to vocalise it more, being called ‘they’ is the most truthful thing for me. That’s who I am the most.

“You never fully know who you are, it’s ever evolving. But I certainly think that people have gathered that I’m not 100 per cent straight. I’m a little bit wavy, you know? That’s what I like to say.”

They added the crew on ‘The Last of Us’ have been extremely supportive of their choice, saying: “The costume supervisor would put several different undergarments in my room: a regular bra, a binder, a sports bra.

“She’d say, ‘You just pick whatever is most comfortable for you today,’ and in the end it was just a binder.

“There was never anyone pressuring me.”

Bella added about the prospect of dating being complex: “I’m 19, so figuring that out’s gonna be a part of my life.

“Relationships are so complex anyway, and if you’re in the public eye, everyone having an opinion about them adds an extra layer of difficulty.

“The fact that the LGBTQ+ community – my community – is supporting me and uplifting me and making me feel cool is such a privilege,” they say. “I feel very protected, and I couldn’t be more grateful.”

Bella also told how they are a workaholic.

They said: “I’m not very good at relaxing, so I’ll print off a stupid worksheet and do long multiplication for an hour because I miss maths.”