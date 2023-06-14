Demi Lovato decided to readopt she/her pronouns because explaining they/them to people was "exhausting".

The 'Cool For The Summer' hitmaker announced she is nonbinary in 2021 but over a year ago she changed her pronouns on Instagram to include both she/her and they/them.

Now she has explained the decision in an interview with GQ Hype Spain, and said: "I constantly had to educate people and explain why I identified with those pronouns.

"It was absolutely exhausting. I just got tired. But for that very reason I know that it is important to continue spreading the word.”

The 30-year-old star also called on more gender-neutral spaces for artists and other people in general, noting it's an issue she deals with "every day".

In the interview translated from Spanish to English, she added: "I face this every day. For example, in public toilets. Having to access the women's bathroom, even though I don't completely identify with it.

"Or it also happens when filling out forms, such as government documents or any other where you have to specify your gender. You only have two options, male and female, and I feel like none of that makes sense to me...

"I see myself conditioned to choose a woman because there are no more. I think this has to change. Hopefully with time there will be more options."

In May 2021, Demi said switching to they/them pronouns "best represents the fluidity" she felt when it comes to gender.

A year later, she added she/her back on Instagram alongside they/them and opened up about the decision a couple of months later.

Appearing on the 'Spout' podcast, she told Tamara Dhia: "I didn't feel like a man. I just felt like a human. That's what they/them is about for me.

"It's just about, like, feeling human at your core. Recently, I've been feeling more feminine, and so I've adopted she/ her again.

"But I think what's important is, like, nobody's perfect. Everyone messes up pronouns at some point, and especially when people are learning. It's just all about respect."