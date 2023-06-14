Eminem's daughter Alaina Scott has got married.

Alaina, 30, wed her long-time partner Matt Moeller in Detroit, Michigan, on June 9th, and her sister Hailie Jade Mathers - whose mother is Eminem's ex-wife Kim Scott - was a bridesmaid.

She shared several professional photos of her big day, and wrote on Instagram: "June 9, 2023 simply one of the best days of my life in this lifetime and in the next, my soul will always find yours (sic)"

Alaina wore a Katerina Bocci bridal gown for her nuptials, and the bridesmaids wore black dresses from Revelry.

In December 2021, Alaina revealed she had got engaged to Matt.

Sharing photos of the proposal on Instagram, she wrote: "This moment. this life. yes a hundred times over. I LOVE YOU (sic)"

The proposal came five months after the loved-up couple celebrated their seventh anniversary.

She wrote at the time: "While my love for you has somehow grown over these last 7 years, one thing has remained the same - you are my favorite person.

"You are my best friend, the best fur dad, and the best partner. Thank you for loving me as effortlessly as you do. Happy anniversary, ILY. (sic)"

Alaina's mother Dawn Scott, who died in January 2016, is the sister of rapper Eminem's ex-wife Kim.

The 'Sing for the Moment' hitmaker adopted Alaina - who he often refers to as Lainey in his tunes - in early 2000.

Speaking in 2004, he told Rolling Stone magazine: "I have full custody of my niece.

"My niece has been a part of my life ever since she was born. Me and Kim pretty much had her, she'd live with us wherever we was at."

The 'Real Slim Shady' star also has daughter Hailie with Kim, and he adopted Kim's child Stevie Laine, who was then known as Whitney, in 2005.

Whitney came out as non-binary in summer 2021 and changed their name to Stevie Laine.