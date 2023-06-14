Victoria's Secret model Taylor Hill has married Daniel Fryer.

The 27-year-old star and the private equity investor - who got engaged in June 2021 - tied the knot in her home state of Colorado on Saturday (10.06.23).

She shared several professional photos on Instagram, and wrote in the caption: "June 10th I got to married to the love of my life and my best friend in my hometown, it was a magical fairytale and my dream wedding I want to say thank you to everyone who made it happen."

Taylor got married barefoot, while wearing a custom Etro gown, because she wanted to feel "connected to the Earth".

In a series of thank yous, she wrote: "My wedding planner Hannah Peterson of @table6productions knocked it out the park. Thank you Hannah for keeping everything together and making sure the day went smoothly. @cedarandpines and @ravenrosefilms you are such amazing and talented people. Without you, these images that I will cherish for the rest of my life, wouldn’t exist. Thank you for making our special day live on forever.

"The flowers were done by the insanely talented @theoliveandpoppy and I had a big floral vision that was brought to life in the most beautiful way, even better than I could’ve imagined. And thank you @thesouthernloom for lending me your beautiful rugs for the ceremony. I have many of your rugs in my home and I wanted to feel the most at home during the wedding as I could, so it only made sense to have your rugs be apart of this day.

"And thank you @etro @marcodevincenzo and @marcocacchione for making the dress of my dreams. You saw my vision and created something more beautiful than I ever could’ve imagined and this dress felt so me, especially since I wanted to get married barefoot because I believe it makes me feel grounded and I wanted to be connected to the earth that I’m from. So thank you for seeing me as clearly as you did. There are so many more people to thank and I’ll probably be posting way too much but I’m just so grateful for everything and all the hard work that went into this weekend. (sic)"

Taylor and Daniel married at the Devil’s Thumb Ranch in Colorado, and revealed the state has a special place in her heart.

She told Vogue magazine: "As much as I travel for work - I have literally been [going] non-stop since the age of 14 - Colorado has always been my constant, my rock, my home, and my heart.

"That is until I met Danny. Danny makes me feel home wherever we are.

"I wanted to share this once-in-a-lifetime moment with all our loved ones in my constant, favourite place: Winter Park, Colorado."

In June 2021, Taylor took to Instagram to announce her engagement.

She shared a behind-the-scenes snap of Daniel's proposal and captioned it: "My best friend, my soulmate, I’ll love you always [heart and stars emojis] 06/25/21 [heart and stars emojis] (sic)"