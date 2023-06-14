Charlie Puth made out with Meghan Trainor when they were in the studio.

The 31-year-old pop star was just starting out when 'All About That Bass' hitmaker Meghan. 29, decided to work with him on the 2016 track 'Marvin Gaye' and in the weeks after she claimed that they locked lips in the studio, he has now confirmed that it "definitely" happened.

He told Interview magazine: " I had just moved to LA and yeah, I’m not denying that happened. That [kiss] definitely did happen once in 2015. I also don’t think I’d ever had vodka before, Grey Goose vodka."

The 'See You Again' singer went on to add that because it was such an "exciting" time for him that he jumped at the chance to kiss Meghan - who now has two-year-old son Riley with husband Daryl Sabara and is expecting her second son with him - as he hailed the 'Mother' songstress as one of the "most brilliant" songwriters around today.

He said: " I hadn’t drank fancy vodka like that. So it was an exciting time for me. I was living in f****** Disneyland. I mean, you can only imagine. Two months before, I was living at my parents’ house which wasn’t bad. But two months later, I’m living in Hollywood. And I have a song and a movie coming out and one of the biggest pop stars wants to do a song with me and I’m in this fancy recording studio where I didn’t know what a runner was. They said, 'What do you want?' And I was like, 'Oh, I’ll just call and I’ll pick up a pizza for myself.' They were like, 'No, we’ll get it for you.' I felt like I was on top of the world. So sure, if Meghan wanted to kiss me, I was definitely down. I think Meghan’s one of the most brilliant songwriters still. I even love her new song.

Last month, Meghan revealed during an appearance on 'Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen' that she and Charlie were "in the moment" and alcohol had led them to get intimate together.

She said: "We were in that moment. The song got to me, the liquor. It was great!"