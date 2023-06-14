Amy Schumer has branded Alec Baldwin's wife Hilaria Baldwin a "sociopath" for "pretending to be from Spain".

The comedian has taken aim at the Boston-born yoga teacher in her new Netflix special 'Emergency Contact' claiming to have met Hilaria "years ago" backstage at sketch show 'Saturday Night Live' and claiming the American told her she was "'from Espana [with] a very thick Spanish accent."

Amy said of Hilaria and Alec: "They have a von Trapp amount of children, and they named them all - I’m not sure, but very Spanish names like Jamon, Croqueta and Flamenco.

"And all of this would be fine and beautiful, except that 'Hilaria from Espana' is actually Hillary from Boston. This woman is in no way Spanish. Her parents are not from Spain. No one in her life is from Spain. You’re going: 'What?!' Did you think I was just doing a really racist Spanish impression?"

The funnywoman then went on to add: "So, I’m not trying to bully a sociopath. I have a point, OK? I think what had happened was she went to Spain. And I’ve been lucky enough to go to Spain. Some of you have been. It’s great, right? Don’t you love it? I loved it, too. But Hillary from Boston … loooved it!

"My point is that all evidence points to this woman, since she met her husband, has straight up pretended to be from Spain."

The 39-year-old yoga instructor was accused of misrepresenting her background back in 2020 when it emerged she was born in Boston, Massachusetts, not the Spanish island of Mallorca, and she later insisted it can be hard to "belong" when tied to more than one culture.

Explaining she had a "very special experience" of catching up with her family after "nearly two years", she wrote on Instagram: “We talked about how we grew up, our languages, our cultures-multi very valid. We discussed belonging how there are people who want to deny others their right to belong. “When you are multi, it can feel hard to belong. You are constantly going back and forth, trying to be more this or more that. “You feel you have to explain why you are the way you are, trying to fit into a world of labels when there might not be one that perfectly defines you. You will never quite fit in because the other parts of you shape and influence all your parts.” Hilaria - who has six children with husband Alec Baldwin - called for people to "normalise" the fact that everyone is different from each other and to be more accepting. She wrote: "We need to normalize the fact that we are all unique—our culture, languages, sexual orientations, religions, political beliefs are ALLOWED TO BE FLUID. “What I had to learn through a very painful experience is that many people relate…so, if you are suffering, please know that a loving group see your validity and belonging. We love accept you, just as you are.(sic)"