Amazon Web Service outage leaves major websites in chaos

2023/06/14 11:10 (BST)

Amazon Web Service (AWS) was rocked by an outage which left many major websites in chaos.

Millions of customers were impacted after AWS - a cloud computing system which charges businesses to host websites and other apps - went down for around two hours on Tuesday (13.06.23), impacting the likes of Delta Airlines, Nike, Taco Bell and Burger King.

At the time the platform's health dashboard noted they "are continuing to work to fully recover all services".

They added: "Our engineering teams were immediately engaged and began investigating.

"We quickly narrowed down the root cause to be an issue with a subsystem responsible for capacity management for AWS Lambda, which caused errors directly for customers."

AWS Lambda lets customers run computer programs without needing to manage the underlying severs.

By 2pm PDT - two hours after AWS notified customers of the outage - "many" of the services were restored.

They later added: "As of 3:37 PM, the backlog was fully processed. The issue has been resolved and all AWS Services are operating normally.”

