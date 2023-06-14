Instagram is taking inspiration from MySpace with a new music sharing feature.

The photo sharing social media platform - which is owned by Meta - is getting an update to its Notes status tool which is reminiscent of how people's old MySpace pages worked.

CEO Mark Zuckerberg revealed on the Broadcast channel on his Instagram account that users will get to post a short 30-second clip of a song directly to their Notes for friends to listen to.

When it comes to adding a song, users simply have to click the music note icon before writing a note, before choosing the song they want to share and publishing the Note.

People will also be able to add a small caption to complement the song.

Meanwhile, there are reports that Instagram Notes will soon be getting an update letting people translate non-English languages with a notice below notes.

Tapping "See translation" will let you translate the text into another language.