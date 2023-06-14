Google Pixel phones will be able to call your worried friends as part of a new update.

The tech giant has dropped a bunch of new features for devices including phones, Pixel Watch, Fitbit watches and Pixel Tablets and Fold, with the latter two devices not actually available until later this month.

Google Assistant on Pixel phones will soon let users say: "Hey Google, start a safety check for 60 minutes."

An hour later, the feature will check in on you and if you don't respond, Google will be able to notify your emergency contacts and send them your real time location.

In other improvements, Macro Focus Video is being introduced to the Google Pixel 7 Pro.

It's said that the enhanced macro focusing - which is currently available for the 7 Pro's still photos - will now be there for videos too.

Google is also introducing a new way to take a selfie by raising your palm to kick off a three or 10 second timer.

Another update includes creating cinematic wallpapers on Pixel, which have been described by the company as "dynamic 3D scenes" with a "truly magical look".