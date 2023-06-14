'Phasmophobia' is coming to the Xbox Series X/S, PS5, and PSVR 2 this August.

Kinetic Games announced during Microsoft’s Xbox Games Showcase Extended stream on Tuesday (13.06.23) that the ghost-hunting horror co-op game will be heading to consoles with crossplay support this summer.

Players can expect 24 ghost types across 10 locations.

It was first released amid the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 as a PC exclusive.

Elsewhere, fans got a more in-depth look at 'Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty' and its expansion ahead of its September release.

Keanu Reeves, who voices Johnny Silverhand, teased that "s*** has gone down in Dogtown" and that there is an "undercurrent of violence."

And the 'Fallout 76' update 'Once in a Blue Moon' is set to bring werewolves to Appalachia on June 20.