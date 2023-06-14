Phasmophobia heading to consoles with crossplay support this August

Published
2023/06/14 12:00 (BST)

'Phasmophobia' is coming to the Xbox Series X/S, PS5, and PSVR 2 this August.

Kinetic Games announced during Microsoft’s Xbox Games Showcase Extended stream on Tuesday (13.06.23) that the ghost-hunting horror co-op game will be heading to consoles with crossplay support this summer.

Players can expect 24 ghost types across 10 locations.

It was first released amid the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 as a PC exclusive.

Elsewhere, fans got a more in-depth look at 'Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty' and its expansion ahead of its September release.

Keanu Reeves, who voices Johnny Silverhand, teased that "s*** has gone down in Dogtown" and that there is an "undercurrent of violence."

And the 'Fallout 76' update 'Once in a Blue Moon' is set to bring werewolves to Appalachia on June 20.

© BANG Media International

BANG Showbiz English

BANG Showbiz is the world’s premier entertainment news agency providing the most exciting celebrity news to online, print and broadcast media outlets across the globe.

Recommended