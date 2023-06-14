Taylor Hill wore Etro to marry Daniel Fryer

Victoria's Secret model Taylor Hill wore Etro when she married Daniel Fryer.

The 27-year-old model tied the knot with the 29-year private equity investor earlier this week at a ranch in Colorado and wore a one-of-a-kind gown made by their “amazing” creative director Marco de Vincenzo.

She told Vogue magazine: “I have worked with Etro so much that they feel like family.

“Marco [de Vincenzo] is an amazing designer, and I love where he is taking the brand, creatively. When I asked them, they were so genuinely warm and excited.”

Taylor admitted she opted for a wedding in her home state because it is her “constant” amid the whirlwind of her modelling career just like her new hubby.

"As much as I travel for work—I have literally been [going] non-stop since the age of 14 — Colorado has always been my constant, my rock, my home, and my heart.”

She continued: “That is until I met Danny. Danny makes me feel home wherever we are.

"I wanted to share this once-in-a-lifetime moment with all our loved ones in my constant, favourite place: Winter Park, Colorado.”

Taylor confessed before saying ‘I do’ she was “extremely nervous” but she was calmed by seeing Daniel.

She said: “Before the ceremony, I was extremely nervous and also so excited at the same time. But once I walked out onto the aisle and saw Danny for the first time a sense of complete calm washed over me, and it was like nothing else mattered. He was all I could see, and it was such a special beautiful moment we got to share with all the people we love.”

Taylor - who first revealed she was dating Daniel back in February 2020 - first announced their engagement on social media summer two years ago.

She wrote on Instagram in June 2021: “My best friend, my soulmate, I’ll love you always.”

