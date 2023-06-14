Andrew Tate is facing more serious allegations in Romania after prosecutors ramped up the charges against him.

The disgraced influencer, 36, has been under house arrest in Bucharest since April along with his brother Tristan, 34, and two associates, aged 32 and 28, after being charged on suspicion of human trafficking - but now officials have changed the charges to the more serious crime of "human trafficking in continued form".

Prosecutors have also added one more victim to the six women already involved in the case. The brothers and their associates were informed about the changes to the human trafficking charges on Monday (12.06.23) when they were summoned to the headquarters of Romania's organised crime unit.

A lawyer for the Tate brothers said of the revised charges: "The legal framework has been revised and altered to ensure an impartial investigation is upheld."

Prosecutors are expected to detail the formal charges against the suspects in an indictment which is set to be released later in June and would lead to the start of a trial.

The four were first arrested in December and held in custody until they were released to house arrest in March. They also face charges of rape and forming an organised crime group. They deny any wrongdoing.

The news comes just weeks after Andrew Tate gave an interview to the BBC in which he denied allegations of rape and exploitation and called himself a "force for good".

The former 'Big Brother' star told the outlet: "I genuinely am a force for good in the world. You may not understand that yet, but you will eventually. And I genuinely believe I am acting under the instruction of God to do good things, and I want to make the world a better place.”