Jenna Jameson has hinted she's planning to launch a page on OnlyFans.

The former porn star gave her Twitter followers a huge clue when she tweeted a message to the saucy adult website declaring she was trying to set up an account but was having technical troubles writing: "Hey @OnlyFans I’m trying to start an account and I need help!"

The tweet sent her fans into meltdown and Jenna was bombarded with nasty messages from trolls - but she hit back at the haters by replying with pithy comments.

One troll told her:"Maybe in her prime… not the current version" and Jenna replied writing: "Yet, you follow me," and when another tweeted: "No one wants to see your beat up p****," Jenna responded by quipping: "Your mom does".

Another of Jenna's followers acknowledged the fall out, writing: "Omg I’m just here for the comments" and the 49-year-old star said she was aware her tweet would cause some carnage, writing: "I knew it would rattle a few chains."

News of Jenna's latest project comes just weeks after she settled down with her girlfriend Jessi Lawless. The couple tied the knot in Las Vegas on May 23 after less than six months of dating.

Jenna told People after the ceremony: “I found the person that I truly should have always been with.” The couple met via TikTok and started dating in January before getting engaged three months later.

Jenna also revealed to People the chapel where they got hitched was the same one her parents used to tie the knot. She walked down the aisle to Johnny Cash’s ‘Ring of Fire’ and wore a white mini dress with a veil and pink platform heels, with pink dyed hair, while Jessi was dressed in a black suit.

Their wedding was officiated by a Johnny Cash impersonator and the pair rented a neon green Lamborghini for the day. Jenna said: “I try and go over in my mind why I ever dated or married men, and it’s selfish and bad to say, but I think my driving force were children. “And now that I’ve really found myself, I’m just accepting of everything that I feel inside and don’t shove everything done.”

Jenna is mum to twin sons Jesse Jameson and Journey Jette, 14, with ex-partner Tito Ortiz, and daughter Batel Lu, six, with ex-fiancé Lior Bitton.