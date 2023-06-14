Cyndi Lauper's doctor told her she "should have kept her legs crossed" to avoid having an abortion.

The 69-year-old singer was in her early twenties when she found herself pregnant and claimed that when she decided to terminate the pregnancy, she was told by the doctor performing the procedure that she should not have had sex in the first place.

Asked if she had ever had an abortion, she told Vanity Fair: "I did. And the guy I got pregnant with didn’t even want the kid. You think I wanted to bring somebody into the world feeling they’re not wanted? I never felt I was wanted. I was 23 and I got so sick…and the doctor was such a d***, so awful, telling me, 'You should have kept your legs crossed.' I said, 'Well, are you teaching young men that they should be wearing some sort of contraception?'"

Meanwhile, the 'Girls Just Wanna Have Fun' hitmaker - who eventually went on to marry actor David Thornton and in 1991 and welcomed son Declyn with him six years later - went on to slam the notion of cancel culture as "bull****" as she claimed that those who insist on remove areas of popular culture that they feel to not reflect the ideologies of modern society seem to want everyone to have "braces on their brains."

She added: "I think it’s bull****. You’re going to let fearmongers who want everybody to have braces on your brains and make everybody march the same way…? There are other countries for that. Not America. Although we have had a lot of that throughout history...the 1930s, ’40s, ’50s … Little girls don’t understand, but they will."