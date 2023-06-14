Eva Longoria says "cancel culture" would have ended 'Desperate Housewives'.

The 48-year-old actress had been featured in few small roles on TV and enjoyed a two-year stint on daytime soap opera 'The Young and the Restless' when she landed the role of Gabrielle Solis on the comedy-drama series in 2004 and explained that while she "loves and misses" the show, it would probably wouldn't survive these days due to its "shocking" nature.

She told 'Entertainment Tonight:' "I love that show so much, I miss my time on the show. I miss Gabby. I miss being Gabby; she was so fun, and she said and did things I wish I could say and do. I just remember pinching myself. I remember reading the script and going, 'Well, this will never go,' because it was so different. It wasn't a comedy and it wasn't a drama. Nobody knew what we were and when we did the first table read, it was like goosebumps because it was the entire cast and it was the first time we all had met.

"I don't know if we could do the show today, I think we'd get cancelled. I mean, not cancelled on TV but like cancelled in culture because it was so groundbreaking and we said and did so many things that were shocking at the time. I don't know where these ladies would be now in their life."

The 'Flaim' Hot' director went on to joke that her character "could not sleep" with yet another character on the show - which came to an end in 2012 after a total of eight seasons - and that creator Marc Cherry does not see a revival on the cards because he thinks every story possible has already been told.

"I could not sleep with one more person on that street -- like, I was like, 'I've slept with everybody. You've slept with everybody! We've exchanged husbands.' It was like, 'What else? What other stories could we possibly tell [with] these women?' And so that's Marc's big, big thing; he's like, 'Why now?' He doesn't want to reboot just to reboot!"