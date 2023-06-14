Amanza Smith is "hanging in there" as she continues her recovery from surgery.

The 'Selling Sunset' star recently had surgery on her spine for a blood infection, and she's now taken to social media to deliver an update on her recovery.

Speaking from her hospital bed at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, Amanza said on her Instagram Story: "Just a little update. I am in massive pain, but pain medicine is very wonderful when it kicks in because it helps so much."

Amanza was previously diagnosed with osteomyelitis, an infection that spread from her blood to her spine.

The reality star also revealed that the problem hasn't disappeared entirely.

She said: "I still have an infection [in] a little bit higher portion of my spine, but it’s on the front of the spine so the procedure or surgery that they would have to do to remove it is quite risky."

Earlier this week, Amanza took to Instagram to reveal that she'd undergone surgery in Los Angeles.

She explained on the photo-sharing platform: "I got an MRI and a CT scan and then was told that I need to go to Cedar Sinai. I came to Cedar Sinai last Friday thinking that I was going to get another scan on my back and then go home. Instead, I was admitted and they immediately started testing me for things in my blood.

"Come to find out I had an infection in my blood that had caused, a great deal of infection to be spread to the bones of my spine and it’s called osteomyelitis …the good thing about all of this I’m in the best hospital and quite possibly the world and every doctor and every nurse has been right on top of everything to get the answers that we need to get me to where I need to be, which is better. (sic)"