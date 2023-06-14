Jason Oppenheim has remained "really close" to Marie-Lou Nurk since their break-up.

The 46-year-old star - who is the president and founder of The Oppenheim Group, a real estate company in Los Angeles - has revealed that he's remained in touch with his ex-girlfriend since they announced their break-up in May.

Jason told PEOPLE: "This has been a transition, you know, obviously difficult. But Lou and I remain really close and we talk almost every day - we at least either text or talk."

The 'Selling Sunset' star also revealed that he's not in any rush to start another romance.

He said: "I'm certainly not rushing into anything. I'm just gonna take it really slow."

Jason took to social media last month to announce his split from Marie-Lou.

He wrote on his Instagram Story at the time: "While we still love and care about each other very much, the distance between us has proven to be too great a challenge to overcome."

Jason also insisted that they will remain friends.

He said: "We remain close friends and continue to talk often and support each other and we want the very best for one another. We thank everyone for their support throughout our relationship."

Prior to that, Marie-Lou confessed that she found it tough to maintain a long-distance relationship.

The 25-year-old model - who splits her time between Los Angeles and Paris - said on Instagram: "The truth is, we both knew from the beginning that I would have to move back because of my job, friends, and family being here.

"Long distance relationships can be tough, but we're both committed to making it work. We make sure to communicate regularly and make time for each other despite the distance."