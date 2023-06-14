Tom Holland loves playing golf with Zendaya.

The 27-year-old movie star plays golf almost on a daily basis, and he's even been giving some tips to his girlfriend.

Tom - who stars alongside Zendaya in the Spider-Man film franchise - told The Hollywood Reporter: "I’ve given her a few lessons. She’s very naturally talented, a real athlete, so she picked it up really quickly."

Tom and Zendaya have both enjoyed huge success as part of the Spider-Man franchise. However, the actor still regrets not speaking to Andrew Garfield, his predecessor, about the role.

Reflecting on his decision, Tom said: "That’s because of my naivete as a kid.

"I was 19 when I got cast. I was so caught up in getting the role that I never took any time to think about what it must have been like for him.

"If I’d made my second movie and it didn’t necessarily deliver in the way it should have done and they recast me, I would really struggle to bounce back. Andrew bounced back in the most unbelievable way. I just wish I’d called him and just said, ‘You know I can’t turn down this opportunity.'"

Tom also relished the experience of working with Andrew and Tobey Maguire on 2021's 'Spider-Man: No Way Home', which reunited all three original Spider-Men.

Tom admits that he shares an "amazing bond" with his co-stars.

Reflecting on the experience, he said: "It was wonderful.

"Myself, Andrew, Tobey - we have this amazing bond as three people who have been through something that is so unique that we really are like brothers. We have a great group chat and we catch up every now and then. It’s called the Spider-Boys."