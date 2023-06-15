Alfonso Ribeiro thinks he has fantastic "chemistry" with Julianne Hough.

The 51-year-old actor is set to co-host 'Dancing with the Stars' alongside Julianne, and he's convinced that they make a great team.

Alfonso - who actually won season 19 of the show - told 'Entertainment Tonight': "Very excited to have her joining me. Our chemistry, I think, is going to be fantastic. We've known each other for so long. She was a judge on my season.

"We've known each other through the years and our energy just feels so right. We sat and had lunch and two-and-a-half hours later we're going, 'I guess we should go home and do stuff.' And I think that that kind of chemistry and friendship is going to come through on the show to the audience."

In April, Julianne claimed that her 'Dancing with the Stars' journey had come "full circle".

The 34-year-old dancer revealed that she was looking forward to the challenge of co-hosting the show.

The TV star - who previously won the show as a dancer, before joining the judging panel - told 'Entertainment Tonight': "It's full circle being able to come back from being a dancer to a judge and now co-hosting with Alfonso.

"It's amazing. Honestly, it's just family again. I'm just excited. I can't wait to see everybody back on the dance floor and just get our groove on."

Alfonso also revealed that he was looking forward to working with Julianne.

He said earlier this year: "Her knowledge of the dance and being able to be in the skybox and all of that is gonna be fantastic. And I'm just gonna have fun on the floor with Derek [Hough] and all of the other judges and our contestants. Let's just have some fun. I think people are gonna enjoy this season."