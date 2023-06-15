Conor McGregor and his fiancée Dee Devlin are expecting their fourth child together.

The 34-year-old mixed martial artist has confirmed the couple have "another on the way" to add to their brood, which consists of son Conor Jr., six, daughter Croia Mairead, four, and two-year-old son Rian.

Speaking on 'Live with Kelly and Mark', he said: "I have three children; I've got two boys and a girl.

"My oldest one, Conor Jr., is six, my daughter Croia Mairead, four, and my youngest son Rian has just turned two. So, things are going well.

"We've also got another on the way, so there's a lot going on."

Conor - who is from Dublin, Ireland - also told how his eldest son is learning more about fighting "techniques", and his daughter is starting "big school" soon.

He added: "Training is picking up with Jr. He's starting to get his techniques correct.

"We are very excited back home.

"A lot great is happening right now. Very blessed and very thankful."

Conor and Dee confirmed their engagement in August 2020.

He took to Instagram to reveal he had proposed to his long-time partner, posting a picture of the pair together, with Dee showing off a huge diamond sparkler.

Conor wrote: "What a birthday, my future wife!"

Dee was celebrating her birthday at the time, and Conor surprised her with his proposal as part of the festivities.

The pair started dating in 2007 when they met in a nightclub, and Dee has supported Conor since before he became a UFC star.

In December 2020, the pair confirmed they were expecting their third child, Rian.

Conor wrote on Instagram at the time: "Happy Christmas everyone, from my family to yours. So much to look forward to in 2021 [baby emoji]."