Harrison Ford is not "going to miss anything" about playing Indiana Jones.

The 80-year-old actor is set to say goodbye to his swashbuckling archaeologist alter ego after 42 years with the release of fifth movie 'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny', and while he has "complicated" feelings about the change, he isn't too upset because the films will always be there.

Explaining why he won't miss the role, he told 'Entertainment Tonight' at the Los Angeles premiere of the movie on Wednesday (14.06.23): "Because the film will still be there for people, when I'm dust, and it doesn't matter.

"I mean, what matters is the making of it. The process of making, that's what really counts. That's where we face ourselves [to ask] 'Should we be doing this? Is this the right thing to do? Is this the best expression of this idea?' "

And Harrison insisted the fans come first.

He said: "We depend on the audience. I work for them.

"I work for all of you, so if I make you happy, it makes me happy."

Harrison is "very grateful" to have been able to make a final movie in the series because it was "important" for him to bring Indiana's story to an end.

He said: "I'm very grateful that we get to do this and that we've rounded the corner and brought the character full circle. That's very important to me.

"I was very grateful to have to opportunity to make this film and I'm hoping that all these people will be grateful for it."

The veteran actor previously explained he was keen for his character to show the signs of ageing in the new movie.

Speaking to Esquire magazine, Harrison recalled of filming a scene on horseback: "I thought, 'What the f***?' Like I was being attacked by gropers. I look down and there's three stunt guys there making sure I didn't fall off the stirrup.

"They said, 'Oh, we were just afraid because we thought, you know, and bah bah bah bah.' And I said, 'Leave me the f*** alone... Leave me alone, I'm an old man getting off a horse and I want it to look like that!'"