Kourtney Kardashian was “hurt” her sister Kim partnered with Dolce and Gabbana months after her wedding to Travis Barker.

This week’s episode of ‘The Kardashians’ details the siblings’ long-running feud over the deal, with Poosh founder Kourtney, 44, accusing her Skims mogul sister, 42, of “copying” the style of her lavish Italian wedding, which was hosted by the design duo.

Titled ‘Ciao, Kim’, the latest instalment of the Hulu show sees Kourtney tell her 27-year-old sister Kendall Jenner: “So Kim is in Milan, you know, doing this whole Kim/Dolce and Gabbana, Ciao, Kim, living la dolce vita, whatever.”

Kourtney, who wore a white Dolce and Gabbana corset dress and custom lace veil for her Portofino nuptials in May 2022, added when she decided to work with the designers on her wedding attire it “wasn’t even about business”.

She went on: “It’s not like I did their campaign and she did their campaign right after.

“It’s my actual wedding. That wasn’t a business deal for me. I did it because it felt really personal.”

Kourtney added Kim always has “such an abundance” of “opportunities” for partnerships, but the Dolce deal seemed to take “precedence over hurting your sister”.

She said: “It’s just legit copying my wedding.”

Kourtney said she took “references” from Dolce and Gabbana’s 1990s archives when it came time to plan her wedding outfits for her big day with rapper Travis, 47, and added Kim did the same for her collection.

The Lemme founder also claimed no one informed her that Kim was working on a project with the luxury label, saying that their ‘momager’ Kris Jenner, 67, “never mentioned it”.

Kourtney went on: “While we were at our wedding, I guess Kim was having these conversations with Dolce that I didn’t know about, and she had called me and said she was doing a Skims collab with Dolce and Gabbana.”

She added Kim called her and asked if she wanted “to go to Milan for my Dolce thing”, and told her the collection was “not with Skims anymore but they’re trying to figure it out… I think she sees everything that I had (at the wedding) and takes it for her own and she doesn’t even see it,” Kourtney said. “She sees it as, like, the dollar signs.”

Kendall replied: “I see both sides. I could see how you could feel like you had your toes stepped on.

“As sisters, we also have to understand when someone has a job or someone’s getting paid a lot of money to do something, we have to try and see where this can work for both of us, I guess.”

Kim says on the show she “couldn’t have been more mindful” about the collaboration, saying she avoided incorporating specific looks “out of respect for Kourtney”.

She added: “She doesn’t know I have the email string begging to push it a year.

“What I’ve realised in this lifetime is that everyone has their own truth of how they think something happened and it’s weird, you know.

“It’s all gonna come out on the show. This is our therapy.”