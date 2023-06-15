Johnny Depp has reflected on a "horrible period" amid his defamation trial with Amber Heard.

Last year, the former couple were embroiled in a six-week trial over a piece the 'Aquaman' star wrote in 2018 about being a victim of domestic violence, with the 'Pirates of the Caribbean' actor ultimately winning over $10 million in damages after winning all three of his defamation claims while she was awarded $2 million after winning one of her three countersuit claims.

The 60-year-old star recently attended Cannes Film Festival to promote new movie 'Jeanne du Barry', and he has been asked if there was "some satisfaction".

Speaking to Hollywood Authentic in a newly-shared interview, he said: "This - you know, yes, there is...

"Because, you know, at the top of this horrible period, at the beginning of it, it was… you know, again, it’s like kind of what I was saying before.

"People can hit the bottom many times. You can drop straight to the bottom a billion f****** times, but if you’re lucky enough to find the basement, you’re alright, you know?”

Despite feeling satisfied, Depp has again shrugged off the idea that 'Jeanne du Barry' is a comeback.

In a behind the scenes video from the interview on his Instagram Story, he added: "I mean, you call it whatever you want, you could make it whatever you want but comeback?

"I mean, you have to go away to come back. I didn’t go nowhere. Maybe I was not thought of or looked at or allowed to be looked at.…"

During a press conference at the event last month, Depp had again insisted he "didn't go anywhere" and suggested people had "stopped calling" him.

He said: "I keep wondering about the word comeback because I didn't go anywhere. As a matter of fact, I live about 45 minutes away.

"So yeah, maybe people stopped calling out of whatever their fear was at the time. But no, I didn't go nowhere. I've been sitting around."