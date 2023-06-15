Ncuti Gatwa's style is inspired by Beyonce.

The 'Sex Education' actor is known for pushing the boundaries on the red carpet and when it comes to his love of "elegant glamour with a hint of kink", he admitted he gives his stylist some "wild" suggestions.

He told Britain's Vogue magazine: “I’d say my personal style is elegant glamour with a hint of kink. I’ll send my stylist, Felicity Kay, the wildest briefs. Sometimes it’s just a screenshot of Beyoncé’s ‘Alien Superstar’ or I’ll say, ‘I want to feel like Tom of Finland meets couture.’ She’s like, ‘Okay!’”

And Ncuti is pleased 'Doctor Who' producers want to experiment with his 15th Time Lord's wardrobe, despite him making some "traditional" suggestions for his character's outfits.

He recalled: “Months after getting the role, I went to see the producers and get the scripts, and they asked me my thoughts on the show’s costumes.

“I was talking about Ralph Lauren’s collaboration with Morehouse and Spelman Colleges, two historically Black colleges, which is really preppy. They were like, ‘Cool, but it’s quite traditional.’

"I guess I was thinking about catering to the audience that already watches 'Doctor Who', but they’re like, ‘Let’s push it forward.’ They’re really keen on progress, and it doesn’t always feel like that in the landscape of British television.”

The 30-year-old star posed naked for Vogue but insisted he wasn't nervous about the photoshoot - though he was expecting a shocked reaction from his mum.

He said: “I wasn’t nervous. After four years of 'Sex Education', it’s just second nature. I just know I’ll be getting a phone call from my mum. I haven’t told her yet. She’ll be like, ‘What on earth are you doing?!’”