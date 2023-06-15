Jason Schwartzman loved the camaraderie on the set of 'Asteroid City'.

The 42-year-old actor features in the star-studded cast of Wes Anderson's movie with the likes of Scarlett Johansson, Tom Hanks and Bryan Cranston and was pleased with the tight-knit atmosphere that existed between all of the actors and crew.

Jason told The Hollywood Reporter at the film's New York premiere on Tuesday (13.06.23): "Every single night the entire group of actors and the director of photography and the costume designer and the makeup and the hair and wardrobe people were all together, having dinner, sharing wine, telling stories, finding about each other's family."

'Asteroid City' marks the eighth Anderson flick that Jason has starred in and he feels fortunate to have such a long-standing relationship with the acclaimed filmmaker.

The 'Scott Pilgrim vs. The World' star said: "I was fortunate enough to meet someone that I really connected with when I was young, and we've somehow managed to be able to have a really honest friendship and working relationship that is based really on sharing."

Schwartzman continued: "That's what I love about working with him, is you learn about him through the work and there's no one who does it like him.

"He's always pushing it someplace new. I'm envious of him and I'm happy to be a part of this."

Jason's co-star Jeff Goldblum also eulogised about Anderson's methods of directing.

The 'Jurassic Park' star said: "He reminds me of somebody who considers the shooting experience an art project and an important opportunity in itself.

"Every moment is a kind of sparkling, sterling opportunity for presence. He is a delicious, delightful storyteller, he loves actors, and attracts the cream of the crop cast-wise and every other wise, on the crew."