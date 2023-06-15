Janice Dickinson is one of nine women to have filed a sexual assault lawsuit against Bill Cosby.

The 68-year-old model - who, in 2018, testified she had been drugged and raped by the disgraced comedian in 1982 - is part of legal action submitted in Nevada, which alleged the 85-year-old star used his “enormous power, fame and prestige” to isolate and sexually assault the individuals named in the case.

Janice and her fellow accusers, Pam Joy Abeyta, Lili Bernard, Rebecca Cooper, Linda Kirkpatrick, Janice Baker Kinney, Angela Leslie, Lise-Lotte Lublin and Heidi Thomas, will give an interview on 'NBC News Today' on Thursday (15.06.23) to discuss their allegations.

A spokesperson for Cosby - who was released from jail in 2021 after three years behind bars when his conviction for criminal sexual assault was overturned by the Supreme Court - has denied the claims in the new lawsuit.

Andrew Wyatt told Variety in a statement: “It’s interesting that these ‘Look Back Windows’ are formulating only in those states (New Jersey, New York, Los Angeles and Nevada) where many of Mr. Cosby’s alleged accusers reside.

"It makes all Americans ask the question, ‘Who’s funding these alleged accusers and who’s funding these lawmakers?'

“Mr. Cosby is a Citizen of [the] United States, but these judges and lawmakers are consistently allowing these civil suits to flood their dockets — knowing that these women are not fighting for victims — but for their addiction to massive amounts of media attention and greed.

"From this day forward, we will not continue to allow these women to parade various accounts of an alleged allegation against Mr. Cosby anymore without vetting them in the court of public opinion and inside of the courtroom.”

More than 60 women have publicly accused Cosby of sexual misconduct, with similar lawsuits having previously emerged.

One of the Nevada accusers, Lili, was also among five women named in a New York sexual assault lawsuit filed against Cosby last December, having previously made allegations against him in 2015 and filing a separate suit in 2017.

Last June, she was in attendance for a civil trial against Cosby, where he was ordered to pay Judy Huth $500,000 for sexually assaulting her in 1975 when she was just 16 years old.