Twitter is being sued by the National Music Publishers' Association (NMPA).

The organisation is taking legal action on behalf of 17 music publishers who represent some of the biggest artists in the business.

The lawsuit has been filed in federal court in Tennessee and alleges that Twitter "fuels its business with countless infringing copies of musical compositions, violating Publishers' and others' exclusive rights under copyright law".

The legal document also lists around 1,700 songs which the publishers claim have featured in multiple copyright notices to the platform without the company taking any action.

The NMPA wants the court to fine Twitter up to $150,000 for each of the alleged violations, with the issues starting before Elon Musk's controversial takeover.

It's said most of the alleged infringement is down to music videos, clips of live performances and other videos which are synchronised to copyrighted music.

Twitter has been accused of using such videos to enhance its value by keeping people on their site for longer.

The NMPA alleged that the social media site has "continued to assist known repeat infringers with their infringement" without the risk of losing their account.

Twitter is yet to publicly respond to news of the lawsuit, which lists songs ranging from 'Ain't No Mountain High Enough', 'Bad Habit', Dear Maria, Count Me In' and 'Islands In The Stream' to 'Papa Don't Preach', 'My Way' and 'A Thousand Miles'.