'Back to the Future' legend Christopher Lloyd has joined the cast of Paramount+'s 'Sonic the Hedgehog' spin-off series 'Knuckles.

Cary Elwes, Stockard Channing, Paul Scheer and Rob Huebel have also joined the cast, but like Lloyd, their roles are not known at this time, Deadline reports.

'Game of Thrones' actor Rory McCann has also been added to the cast.

Idris Elba and Adam Pally will reprise their respective roles as Knuckles and Wade Whipple, and Tika Sumpter is returning as Maddie.

Scheduled for release later this year on the streaming service, the spin-off is based on the popular Sega video game series.

It's a spin-off of the 2022 'Sonic the Hedgehog 2' film.

It takes place between the events of the second and third film, which is due out next year, and the series follows Knuckles the Echidna as he trains deputy sheriff Wade Wipple in the ways of the Echidna warrior.

Elba previously admitted he had “a lot of fun” finding Knuckles’ voice for ‘Sonic the Hedgehog 2’.

The 50-year-old actor appears as the hot-headed warrior in the animated movie sequel and he had a great time finding the right way for his alter ego to speak.

He told Cocoa Boy magazine: “I thought, ‘Is he American? English?’ So, I loved the chance to explore different Sonic sounds and different places my voice could go with him. It was a lot of fun.”

The ‘Luther’ star was given a lot of input into making Knuckles “likeable”.

He said: “I just loved creating his personality.

“Knuckles is such a mystery. We know a little bit about him and what he looks like; he has big fists so he is Knuckles alright!

“But the team wanted me to help create Knuckles’ character. He is a good guy with a very stern voice.

“It was fun trying to make him likeable and formidable.”

Idris found a lot to admire in his character.

He said: “Knuckles doesn’t understand lying or dishonour. There’s no grey area with him.

“He also doesn’t understand humour or emotion.”

And he even saw similarities with himself.

He explained: “I am not really good at small talk and neither is Knuckles.”