The director of 'Cyberpunk 2077‘s upcoming 'Phantom Liberty' expansion has confirmed he's going to direct the sequel.

Gabe Amatangelo told Bloomberg he will be at the helm of the direct sequel to the 2020 action role-playing video game by CD Projekt Red, and that it will use Epic Games’ Unreal Engine.

The developer and publisher previously teased that the sequel “will take the Cyberpunk franchise further and continue harnessing the potential of this dark future universe."

Idris Elba previously praised ‘Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty’ for its “deep” storytelling.

The 'Luther' actor plays NUSA FIA agent Solomon Reed and will be a pivotal character in the storyline.

The expansion was first announced during The 2022 Game Awards last year.

The latest spy thriller, which is set in Night City’s Dogtown, will see the return of Keanu Reeves as Johnny Silverman alongside newcomer Idris.

Speaking on his forthcoming role, he wrote on Twitter: “The deepest game narrative ever. Enjoy. #Cyberpunk2077 #PhantomLiberty #TheGameAwards."

Sony initially delisted ‘Cyberpunk 2077’ from the PlayStation store and issued out refunds to all its customers after being swamped with angry complaints at the time of its launch in 2020.

Developers asked PS4 and Xbox One gamers to give them a chance to fix the bugs and reconsider after players complained of poor gameplay and glitches.

Marcin Iwiński, co-founder of CD Projekt, apologised in a video posted to the game’s YouTube channel at the time.

He said: “Despite good reviews on PC, the console version of Cyberpunk 2077 did not meet the quality standard we wanted it to meet.

“I and the entire leadership team are deeply sorry for this and this video is me publicly owning up to that.

“Please don’t fault any of our teams for what happened.

“They all are incredibly talented and hard-working.

“Myself and the board are the final decision makers, and it was our call to release the game. Although, believe me, we never ever intended for anything like this to happen.”

The new expansion, which promises to be bug-free, is due to launch on PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC on September 26.