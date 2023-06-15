EDM superstar and 'Call of Duty' superfan Oliver Heldens has released the dance tune ‘Sound of Vondel’ to coincide with the launch of 'Call Of Duty: Warzone Season 04'.

The techno banger - which sees the Dutch DJ reprise his techno alias HI-LO - will also be heard when entering the Battle Royale map Vondel in-game.

Heldens previously named some of his early tracks after weapons from previous 'Call of Duty' titles.

He said: “I’ve been playing Call of Duty for as long as I can remember.

“I even named a bunch of my first officially released tracks in 2013 based upon inspiration from the iconic Modern Warfare 2 game. To collaborate with the Activision team and to create some truly authentic music as the official anthem for the new Vondel map in Warzone is a massive honor to me!”

Michelle Bresaw, VP and Head of Live Services at Activision, commented: “Collaborating with Oliver Heldens has been an extremely exciting project for us.

“With the launch of Vondel, we wanted to encapsulate the Baroque feel of our new medium-sized Warzone map through a well-known European export, EDM. The marrying of a global DJ and the Call of Duty franchise acts as a celebration of what’s possible when the games and music industries collide.”

Heldens - who is best known for hits including 'Gecko (Overdrive)', 'Last All Night (Koala)' and 'The Right Song' - also revealed his favourite loadout.

He said: “I like running an assault rifle together with a sniper rifle, nowadays the TAQ-56 (Scar) and the Intervention or the SPX-80. Tactical: Stun Grenade. Lethal: Proximity Mine or Frag Grenade. Perks: Overkill, Bomb Squad, Fast Hands, Ghost.”

'Call of Duty: Warzone Season 04' is out now across all platforms.