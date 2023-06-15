Kevin Spacey insists people are “ready to hire” him if he is cleared of sexual misconduct.

‘The Usual Suspects’ actor, 63, was charged in 2022 in London with four counts of sexual assault, allegedly committed between 2005 and 2013.

Spacey pleaded not guilty to the charges with a trial is set for 28 June, and he said in an interview with ZEIT magazine published on Wednesday (14.06.23) about remaining optimistic about his career: “I know that there are people right now who are ready to hire me the moment I am cleared of these charges in London. The second that happens, they’re ready to move forward.”

Spacey added “it’s a time in which a lot of people are very afraid that if they support me, they will be cancelled”.

The actor appeared in court last month via video where it was confirmed that the trial would begin on 28 Jun.

Spacey had previously pleaded not guilty to 12 charges relating to alleged offences against four men, said to have taken place between 2001 and 2013.

Last July, the actor denied five of those charges relating to four counts of sexual assault and one allegation to engage in a sexual activity without consent, and in January denied seven additional offense charges.

Spacey also told how he is hoping his trial goes in the same direction as the Anthony Rapp case – which saw the actor found not liable of sexual misconduct in a $40 million lawsuit.

He said: “The moment scrutiny is applied, these things fall apart. That’s what happened in the Rapp trial, and that’s what will happen in this case.”

Spacey was found not liable in the $40M lawsuit.

Spacey also declared about the legal action against him: “In 10 years, it won’t mean anything.

“My work will live longer than I will, and that’s what will be remembered.”