Glenda Jackson’s death has been called “extremely sad” by British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

The ‘Women in Love’ actor-turned Labour Party MP – who became a first-time Tony Award winner for her performance in ‘Three Tall Women’ – was surrounded by family when she died aged 87, according to statement from her agent on Thursday (15.06.23), with tributes flooding in from the worlds of politics and showbiz after the news was announced.

A spokesman for Mr Sunak said about the passing of the double-Oscar winner: “This is extremely sad news, his thoughts will be with her friends and family at this time.”

Labour leader Sr Keir Starmer added: “I was very sad to hear of Glenda Jackson’s passing. She leaves a space in our cultural and political life that can never be filled.

“She played many roles with great distinction, passion and commitment. From award-winning actor to campaigner and activist to Labour MP and government minister, Glenda Jackson was always fighting for human rights and social justice.

“As a fellow north London MP, I know how much she was loved and respected by her constituents.”

Referencing Glenda’s famous appearance on ‘Morecambe and Wise’ as Egyptian queen Cleopatra, Mr Starmer added: “All men are fools, and what makes them so is having beauty like what I have got.”

He went on: “Of course no tribute to Glenda could fail to mention her role as Cleopatra in that most famous and loved of all the Morecambe and Wise sketches.

“We will never see talent like what she has got again.”

Playwright Bonnie Greer, 74, hailed Glenda a “genius” and said it was a “privilege to be old enough” to have seen the “utter revolution in acting she was”.

Broadcaster Gyles Brandreth, 75, who was Conservative MP for the City of Chester from 1992 to 1997, added on Twitter: “A wonderful actress, a committed politician, a remarkable human being – we became MPs on the same day in 1992 and I treasure our unlikely friendship.

“She was such a gifted, caring and special person who came into the world to make a difference – and did. RIP the unique Glenda Jackson.”