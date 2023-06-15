Treat Williams’ daughter is suffering pain like she’s “never felt” in the wake of his motorcycle crash death.

Elinor ‘Ellie’ Williams, 25, shared her grief with fans after her ‘Everwood’ actor dad was killed aged 71 in a bike smash in Vermont on Monday. (12.06.23)

She captioned a throwback image of her father posted on her Instagram Story: “This is a pain I have never felt. I am absolutely shattered.”

She added: “Thank you to everyone who has sent messages and kept our family in your hearts during this terrible heartbreak.”

Treat was reportedly transported to Albany Medical Center in New York shortly after his crash, where he was pronounced dead.

His close relationship with Elinor is obvious from his Instagram, with the actor last week captioning a snap of her on his feed: “I miss you daughter.”

She replied in the comments: “Thanks dad I love you.”

Along with Ellie, Treat is survived by his wife Pam Van Sant, 68, who he married in 1988, and his 31-year-old son Gill.

Treat was said to be “alert” and talking to paramedics before dying from his motorcycle crash injuries, according to an eyewitness.

Onlooker Matt Rapphahn, who owns Long Trail Auto beside the site of the actor’s crash, told DailyMail.com: “He was totally alert, answering questions.”

Matt added: “I saw Treat go flying through the air. The tire was still spinning.”

The businessman also said the star was still wearing his helmet after he was hit.

Treat’s representative Barry McPherson, confirmed the news of the actor’s death on Monday night in a statement to People, in which he said: “He was killed this afternoon. He was making a left or a right (and) a car cut him off.

“I’m just devastated. He was the nicest guy. He was so talented.

“He was an actor’s actor. Filmmakers loved him. He’s been the heart of Hollywood since the late 1970s.

“He was really proud of his performance this year. He’s been so happy with the work that I got him. He’s had a balanced career.”