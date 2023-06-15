Chris Hemsworth has become choosier about his film projects because of his children.

The 39-year-old actor has nine-year-old twins Sasha and Tristan, and India, 11, with his wife Elsa Pataky, and Chris admits that his kids have transformed his career in recent years.

He told Entertainment Weekly: "My kids are in school, and they're of the age where it's not as easy to upheave their life and travel across the world."

The actor is best known for playing Thor in the Marvel movies. However, Chris would also love to star in different kinds of films moving forwards.

The Hollywood star said: "I've done so much gritty action and fantastical aesthetic.

"It'd be nice to be a little … what's the word, cleaner? Not be covered in blood and dust and dirt and being shot at. I'm sick of being beaten up.

"But watch, I'll get sent a bunch of things that completely contradict what I've just said, and that's where I'll head."

Chris previously took a step back from his career, after discovering that his risk of developing Alzheimer's is eight to ten times higher than the average person.

But the movie star recently clarified that his health scare wasn't the actual motivation behind his acting hiatus.

He told 'Entertainment Tonight': "I wanted to take off because I've been working for ten years, and I've got three kids that I want to spend more time with."

Chris also revealed that the health scare prompted him to overhaul his lifestyle.

He said: "The information about the predisposition ... allowed me to make all the changes - whether it be nutrition, my training, my mental fitness."