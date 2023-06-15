Hilary Duff's new fitness plan has made a "huge difference" to how she feels.

The 35-year-old actress has revealed that she's really feeling the benefits of her active lifestyle, which includes playing tennis with her husband Matthew Koma.

She told Shape magazine: "I’m really loving that escape and that little break. It’s a really complex game, and it’s hard to think about other things when you’re playing. It kind of drowns out all the buzzing in my head."

Hilary has hired personal trainer Dominic Leeder, and the actress admits that she needs help in order to achieve her fitness goals.

She said: "I would never work out on my own. I could go hike by myself or take a class by myself, but I would never run or do a circuit."

The blonde beauty is now starting to feel the physical and psychological benefits of her workouts.

Hilary shared: "I walk differently. I hold myself differently. I eat better."

The actress is still best known for playing the titular character in the hit TV series 'Lizzie McGuire'.

And Hilary previously explained that she "needed to be [her] own person" after the success of the comedy series.

Hilary - who played the character between 2001 and 2004 - told the 'Good Guys' podcast: "For so long people were just like 'Lizzie, Lizzie, Lizzie'. And still, now to this day, which it doesn't bother me anymore but it did for a while, I just desperately needed to be my own person."

Hilary subsequently turned her focus towards her music career, and she made a concerted effort to "reintroduce" herself to the world.

She said: "I think that I thought music was gonna be a good way to introduce myself, reintroduce myself, and it was."