Al Pacino has become a dad again at the age of 83.

The Hollywood star and his 29-year-old girlfriend Noor Alfallah have welcomed their first baby together, a son named Roman Pacino.

A rep for the movie star - who already has 22-year-old twins Anton and Olivia with Beverly D'Angelo, as well as Julie, 33, with acting coach Jan Tarrant - has confirmed news of the baby's arrival to PEOPLE.

The 'Godfather' actor and Noor have been together since 2022, and they have so far remained tight-lipped about the arrival of their baby boy. It also remains unclear when Noor gave birth to their son.

Pacino recently revealed that he was looking forward to becoming a dad again.

The actor admitted that having another child at this point in his life was "really special".

In a video obtained by the Daily Mail newspaper, he said: "It feels like it always will. It's very special, you know. I've got many kids. But this is really special coming at this time."

By contrast, Meital Dohan, Pacino's ex-girlfriend, previously claimed that one of the reasons behind their split was because he didn't want any more kids.

She told the Daily Mail: "It was one of the most incredible love stories of my life, but there was an acknowledgment that we're both at different places in our lives.

"Two years is a long time and I was like, 'We love each other, but where is this going? I really want to have kids.'

"It's harder when someone's that much older than you, because I still have a family to build, while he already has a family."

She added: "At his age, it's a rigid decision."