Gavin Rossdale and Gwen Stefani are "really different people".

The 57-year-old musician and Gwen were married between 2002 and 2016 - but Gavin admits that they have very little in common.

Speaking about their approach to parenting, Gavin - who has Kingston, 17, Zuma, 14, and Apollo, nine, with his ex-wife - told the 'Not So Hollywood' podcast: "I think you can go one of two ways. You can either do everything together and really co-parent, and see how that goes, or you can just parent. And I think we just parent ... We just parent."

Gavin believes they both have very different approaches to parenting.

He said: "We're really different people ... I don't think there's much similarity in the way we bring them up. But I think that gives them an incredible perspective to then choose which pieces of those two lives they'd like to inherit and move on with and which part of themselves come out of the whole process."

Gavin also revealed that his sons have inherited the musical talents of their parents.

Gavin - who is best known as the lead singer of the rock band Bush - shared: "I've tried Zuma, he was playing drums - my middle one - he was playing drums. And so we had a lot of drums in the garage.

"But Kingston just turned 17. He's incredible as a songwriter, as a singer, as a musician. Really way better than I was ever at 17. So who knows what the future holds for him, but he's recording stuff and super legit and that's what he wants to do and he's nuts."

Gavin explained that Kingston has an "innate ear for melody".

He added: "Beautiful melodies he just chooses to sing."