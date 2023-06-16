Barbara Palvin felt "stressed" by her engagement to Dylan Sprouse.

The 29-year-old model has been engaged to Dylan, 30, since September, but Barbara insists she doesn't have any worries about her wedding day.

She told V magazine: "I’m really not nervous about getting married.

"I think the engagement stressed me more than the wedding. I mean, a man has time to prepare for the proposal - Dylan kept the ring for seven months before he asked the question - but for me, it was right then and there.

"I knew since we started dating that I want to marry him, but it’s a big decision."

Barbara is also thrilled to be tying the knot in Hungary, the country of her birth.

The model joked that her parents would have "killed" her if they got married elsewhere.

She said: "I’m excited to show that side of me and introduce my culture, the places I grew up, and the places I went to. I feel like a lot of people will learn even more about me this way. I know there was no way we would have not had a wedding in Hungary because my parents would have killed me."

Barbara and Dylan have been together for five years, and the model believes that hard work has been key to their romance.

She explained: "I know it’s cliche, but a relationship is work.

"There’s no human relationship that’s just going to be perfect. You have to be vulnerable with your partner and you have to be honest, and sometimes your opinions are not going to align, but that’s fine. The key is to always want to work together and not really try to win a fight. Because if one person wins, you both lose."