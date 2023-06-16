Dionne Warwick has cancelled a concert after suffering a "medical incident".

The 82-year-old music veteran was due to perform at the Rivers Casino Des Plaines in Des Plaines, Illinois - close to Chicago - on June 24 but she's been forced to scrap the gig due to unspecified health issue which TMZ.com reporting the star suffered a problem with one of her legs on Thursday (15.06.23).

An email sent to ticketholders reads: "We regret to inform you that the Dionne Warwick performance on June 24, 2023 at Rivers Casino Des Plaines has been cancelled due to a medical incident. All ticket purchases will receive a full refund. Thank you for your understanding. We look forward to seeing you at another event in the future."

TMZ reports Dionne told the outlet she is "hopeful" the show will be rescheduled for a future date.

Dionne's next show is scheduled for June 22 at the Klein Memorial Auditorium in Bridgeport, Connecticut and on June 23 at the Xcite Center in Bensalem, Pennsylvania. There's currently no word on whether the two shows will go ahead.

She also has dates in the diary for August with shows booked in Delaware, Kentucky and California.

It comes after it was confirmed Dionne's glittering life and career is to be immortalised in a new biopic starring Teyana Taylor. During an episode of the 'Tamron Hall Show', Taylor revealed production on the currently untitled movie is already underway and she's hoping to do justice to Dionne's story.

She explained: "She's had a wonderful career, and I think right now is about making her feel as safe as possible to tell her story. A lot of these stories get misconstrued or dramatised to an extent. That's not really where we want to go."

Taylor also revealed she's in regular contact with the singer to help get to know her for the role, saying: "We talk almost every day. That's my girl."