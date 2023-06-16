Victoria Beckham uses "painful injections" to look after her skin.

The 49-year-old fashion designer - who has been married to footballer David Beckham since 1999 and has Brooklyn, 24, Romeo, 22, Cruz, 18, as well as 11-year-old Harper Seven with him - is said to "love" beauty treatments and now an insider has claimed that she goes through a micro-needling procedure twice a year that involves 24 needles being injected into her face.

The source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "Victoria loves her beauty treatments and is willing to try out new techniques when it comes to keeping her skin looking so good. She has one Morpheus8 treatment every six months. It is not for the faint- hearted!"

The insider went on to add that the procedure - which can cost around £750 per session - is so painful that the former Spice Girls star must have anaesthetic numbing cream applied to her face more than an hour before the treatment starts and whilst the minimally invasive fractional skin treatment can hurt, it is what she "swears by" to keep her skin in good condition.

The source added: "She has anaesthetic numbing cream applied to her skin 90 minutes before her treatment, which sees 24 4mm needles inserted into her face. A radio frequency is then transmitted through the needles, which goes through to the tissue underneath her skin. It is painful, but Victoria swears by it for keeping her skin looking so good.”

In 2019, Victoria - who became known as Posh Spice during her days with the 1990s pop band alongside Geri Halliwell, Melanie C, Emma Bunton and Mel B - spent a reported £1,200 on a skin cream that had been made from her own blood.

Speaking in a video posted to Instagram, she said: "[The facialist] took my blood and created healing factors made by my own cells, which is highly anti-inflammatory and regenerative. I’ll be testing it out this week both morning and night."