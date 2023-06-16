Larry Hagman refused to talk on Sundays and would communicate via whistling instead.

The 'Dallas' star - who died in 2012 aged 81 - was remembered by co-stars including Patrick Duffy, Linda Gray and Joan Van Ark when they reunited in Palm Springs, California this week ahead of the show's 45th anniversary and the called Larry's "silent Sundays" which left many of them utterly baffled.

Van Ark, 79, told PEOPLE: "The silent Sundays where he wouldn't talk. Oh boy," and Duffy added: "He wouldn't talk to anybody on Sundays."

Gray went on to explain how Larry would communicate during his vow of silence, adding: "He would whistle! To get your your attention, he would whistle.”

She often went on holiday with Larry and his wife Maj - and says silent Sundays continued even while they were enjoying a vacation.

Gray went on: "We would travel to Europe and every Sunday he wouldn't speak. He would whistle. Whistle. His wife would show the menu and point and all that. And he would whistle what he wanted."

When asked if Larry was using silent Sundays as "vocal rest", she dismissed the idea saying: "No, it's bulls***. Bulls***!

"He did this for years and years. He was like a little boy. But it was also control. We’d be like: ‘Can we order this for you?’ And one day, we were in Germany, I said: ‘I'm done. I'm not not playing this anymore.’

"And he was like a four year old. He was just like: ‘Oh, somebody caught me'."

Audrey Landers - who played Larry's onscreen love interest in 'Dallas' - also saw the actor's eccentric side when they filmed their first scene together and he tipped ice down her back.

She told the publication: "So we’re under the covers. There’s a Champagne bucket next to the bed. I had never met anyone, even Larry. The director says: 'Action!' Larry reached over, grabbed a handful of ice from the bucket, and puts it down my back. The camera is rolling. And I'm there. I was taught never to stop until the director says, ‘cut’ and never break concentration ... I'm trying not to scream. And there's like, this ice dripping down. And then, of course, everybody was in on the joke. So the whole crew starts laughing and the director says: 'Cut.'

"And then Larry says: ‘See, that's how we break the ice in Dallas'."