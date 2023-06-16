Phoebe Waller-Bridge plays a "complicated character" in 'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny'.

The 37-year-old star features in the new movie as Indy's (Harrison Ford) goddaughter Helena Shaw and believes that her alter ego will be a divisive figure for audiences.

Phoebe told The Hollywood Reporter at the movie's Los Angeles premiere on Wednesday (14.06.23): "She's a complicated character, you don't know if you're supposed to love her or hate her.

"She has a nefarious agenda and she's an enemy to Indy – well, she's a friend, then she's an enemy, then she's a friend, then she's an enemy."

The fifth and final movie sees Helena accompany Indiana Jones to retrieve a legendary dial that could change the course of history and the 'Fleabag' actress was relieved that she didn't have to be particularly "slick" during the stunt scenes.

Phoebe explained: "They didn't want me to be too slick, which was a relief because otherwise I would've never gotten the part. I just had to be a kind of scrambled mess jumping from vehicles or jumping out of airplanes.

"So I was surprised that I could do it, but I didn't do any of the super impressive stuff; that was Anna Stephenson, who was my stunt double. So whenever you go, 'Wow!' that's Anna, whenever you go, 'Ah', that's me."

The movie is Harrison's final bow as Indy and he is thankful for the "freedom" that the franchise has given him as a performer.

The 80-year-old actor said: "The success of these movies have really given me not only a chance to satisfy a broad audience, but they've given me a freedom; and because of their success, they've given me freedom in my chosen profession.

"And I'm grateful for that, I'm grateful for everything that's happened to me. I'm a lucky guy."