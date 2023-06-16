Brian Austin Green has snapped back at a troll who branded him a "bad father".

The 49-year-old 'Beverly Hills, 90210' star shared a mean comment from one of his Instagram followers who criticised him over the way he's raising his five children - and Brian insisted he can't understand why anyone would post nasty comments about someone they have never met.

In his Instagram post, the actor wrote: "People like this have lost their minds. Why anyone thinks it's morally ok to attack people like this that they have never even met is crazy. Let's do better as a society. We owe it to the future generations."

Brian has three sons - Noah, 10, Bodhi, nine, and Journey, six - with his ex-wife Megan Fox as well as 21-year-old son Kassius, 21, with actress Vanessa Marcil and a little boy named Zane with his current partner Sharna Burgess.

It comes after the screen star defended his ex Megan when Republican congressional candidate Robby Starbuck criticised the actress over her sons' outfits - alleging she forced them to wear "girls' clothing against their wishes.

Brian told TMZ.com: "It's a totally bogus story. There are only a few people in their world that can actually verify whether or not a story like this is true and I can tell you with absolute certainty it is not."

Megan also spoke out about the politician's tweet - which featured a picture of her and the boys - telling him: "You f***** with the wrong witch."

In a candid post on Instagram, she wrote: "Hey @robbystarbuck I really don’t want to give you this attention because clearly you’re a clout chaser. But let me teach you something.

"Irregardless [sic] of how desperate you may have become at any given time to acquire wealth, power, success or fame – never use children as leverage or social currency. Especially under malevolent and erroneous pretence.

Exploiting my child’s gender identity to gain attention in your political campaign has put you on the wrong side of the universe."

The actress added: "I have been burned at the stake by insecure, narcissistic, impotent little men like you many times and yet I’m still here. You f***** with the wrong witch."