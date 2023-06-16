Matthew Broderick is "very happy" that he suddenly became a dad.

The 61-year-old actor tied the knot with 'Sex and the City' star Sarah Jessica Parker, 58, in 1997 and went on to have James, 20, and 13-year-old twins Tabitha and Marion with her and as he attended the 2023 Father of the Year Awards in New York with his eldest, reflected that becoming a parent is the best thing he has ever done.

He told 'Entertainment Tonight': "Of all the things I've done, being a father is my favorite. It just happens, you know? You don't really know how to do it, and then suddenly you're a dad. But I'm very happy that that happened. There’s a picture here, my dad was Father of the Year in 1977, I guess, and his daughter -my sister Martha - gave him the award. So now, he's here, so it's kinda similar, yeah. Life repeating itself."

Meanwhile, James explained that he could be following in his father's footsteps as he has dabbled in a bit of acting and admitted that he really enjoyed it but is keeping his options open because he is still in college.

He added: "I tried it out and really liked it, so that’ll be great. But I have a lot of things that could work out, so I’m not, like, super worried about it. I’m still in college... right now I have time to try things out, but when I get back to school, I won’t have a lot of time to, like, do other stuff, 'cause it's hard. "

Matthew went on to advise his son to only "stick at it" if performing really is a true passion for him.

He said said: "Just keep at it as long as you really love it, you know? If you don’t like it, don’t go crazy sticking to it. I always feel funny telling people, 'Stick with it no matter what sometimes,' but people who do stick with it tend to really love it, so I guess that takes care of itself.