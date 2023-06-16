Illumination CEO Chris Meledandri has denied rumours of a 'Legend of Zelda' movie.

There have been whispers of a big-screen adaptation of the action-adventure Nintendo game after the blockbuster success of 'The Super Mario Bros' Movie'.

However, it appears it's not on the cards just yet.

Speaking to The Wrap, Meledandri said: “I don’t know where that came from.

I mean I can understand how people would surmise all sorts of things because obviously, we’ve had a great experience working together.

“My relationship with Nintendo now includes being on their board of directors, so I understand how people can surmise these things.

“But in terms of the specifics, that was just something that I’ve been hearing lots of rumours. This is just about what’s next between Nintendo and Illumination.”

'Zelda' producer Eiji Aonuma recently said he would love to see the game turned into a movie.

Following the success of the Mario movie - which grossed more than $1.2 billion worldwide and set multiple box-office records, including the biggest worldwide opening weekend for an animated film and the highest-grossing film based on a video game - Aonuma has urged fans to make it known that they want to see it happen.

He told Polygon: "I have to say, I am interested. For sure, but it's not just me being interested in something that makes things happen, unfortunately. Maybe the voice of the fans is what's important here."