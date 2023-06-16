Jennifer Aniston loves a "cheat day" and will sip on a dirty martini cocktail when the mood takes her.

The former 'Friends' actress - who played Rachel Green in the beloved sitcom - is committed to a healthy and holistic lifestyle and follows a high-protein, low-carb and low-sugar diet.

Jennifer pairs that with a five days a week workout regime which is cardio intense, whilst she also attends 10-to-20 minute Pvolve classes. Pvolve is a science-led workout method that combines low-impact functional fitness with resistance-based equipment.

However, Aniston will reward herself with cheat days when she wants to enjoy her favourite foods and drinks, and her alcoholic tipple of choice is the martini mix, which is made with gin and vermouth and garnished with an olive or a lemon twist.

A source told Us Weekly magazine: "Jen's meals are rich in protein with a healthy amount of carbs, and she also indulges in treats and cheat days. If she wants to enjoy a dirty martini or tequila, she'll splurge. It's no big deal."

When it comes to relaxing, 'The Morning Show' star practices meditation and makes sure she gets plenty of fresh air with her pet dogs.

The source added: "She meditates, and loves hikes with her dogs."

Jen, 54, is said to not be worried about ageing and has no interest in cosmetic procedures and instead wants to focus on being "healthy and happy" as she continues to grow as a woman.

The insider spilled: "Jen feels fine about getting older. For her, it's about being healthy and happy as she can be."