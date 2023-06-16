Game Boy Advance RPG 'Fire Emblem: The Blazing Blade' is heading to Nintendo Switch Online on June 23.

The popular title launched in Japan in 2003, before heading to Europe a year later.

To play it online, gamers will need the Expansion Pack tier.

January saw the release of 'Fire Emblem Engage', the 17th instalment in the gaming series.

It was the best-selling retail game during its first week of release in Japan, with 144,558 physical copies being sold across the country. By the end of March, the game had sold 1.61 million copies worldwide.