Fire Emblem: The Blazing Blade coming to Nintendo Switch Online next week

Published
2023/06/16 13:00 (BST)

Game Boy Advance RPG 'Fire Emblem: The Blazing Blade' is heading to Nintendo Switch Online on June 23.

The popular title launched in Japan in 2003, before heading to Europe a year later.

To play it online, gamers will need the Expansion Pack tier.

January saw the release of 'Fire Emblem Engage', the 17th instalment in the gaming series.

It was the best-selling retail game during its first week of release in Japan, with 144,558 physical copies being sold across the country. By the end of March, the game had sold 1.61 million copies worldwide.

© BANG Media International

BANG Showbiz English

BANG Showbiz is the world’s premier entertainment news agency providing the most exciting celebrity news to online, print and broadcast media outlets across the globe.

Recommended